Advertisement

Palmer Chamber reverses decision to rebrand Colony Days

Just three days after announcing a rebrand of the historic Colony Days and Colony Christmas...
Just three days after announcing a rebrand of the historic Colony Days and Colony Christmas events in Palmer, the Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release on Sunday morning that they were reversing their decision, and the events would continue to operate as Colony Days and Colony Christmas.(Photo Courtesy Randi Bernier)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Just three days after announcing a rebrand of the historic Colony Days and Colony Christmas events in Palmer, the Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release on Sunday morning that they were reversing their decision, and the events would continue to operate as Colony Days and Colony Christmas.

“We will not move forward with the planned rebrand of the annual Colony Days event,” Executive Director Ailis Vann said. “Although it was hard to hear we handled this situation poorly and unintentionally hurt and damaged longtime relationships with our community, we heard it.”

The chamber initially announced that Colony Days would be rebranded to the Braided River Festival in a press release on Thursday. The Christmastime weekend schedule of events put on by the chamber — Colony Christmas — was also temporarily rebranded as Hometown Holidays. Public backlash ensued almost instantly. Residents in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and businesses began voicing strong opposition on social media to the name change of the event that has taken place since 1936.

Read more: Palmer Colony days rebranded as Braided River Festival in historic name change

The original iteration of the Colony Days celebration was put on by original Matanuska agricultural colonists, who traveled to what would become Palmer as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Though many did not survive or stay throughout the harsh first winter, those who did opted to celebrate. The Colony Days celebration has taken place under multiple names since 1936 and only missed a year in 2020 when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the original decision was announced in an email, the chamber made two subsequent Facebook posts on Friday and Saturday, each receiving over 500 comments, most of which were staunchly opposed to the rebranding. Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ailis Vann said in an interview on Friday that the chamber was overwhelmed with phone calls and emails after receiving over 200 in just 24 hours from residents. Vann wrote yesterday that the chamber board would meet on Monday to take into account what they had heard from the community.

“We’ve learned a lot from this process and look forward to moving on and planning a Colony Days celebration the entire community can be proud of,” Vann said. “To the hundreds of people who spoke up: we heard you and are sorry. We will do better. The pushback has reminded us of the important role in our community that we and our decisions play and we don’t take that lightly.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The path of the Eagle River avalanche that cut off over 100 residents late Thursday night.
Disaster declared for Eagle River avalanche
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes without...
Avalanche blocking Hiland Road in Eagle River, power restored to most affected residents
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport evacuated due to potential threat
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River on Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes...
Hiland Road avalanche leaves residents behind the slide path figuring out what to do next
Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a...
Police report pedestrian injured by car involved in race

Latest News

Hope Studios supports artists in creating and selling their art.
Hope Studios gives people with developmental disabilities creative outlets through art
Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ailis Vann announced this week that the...
Palmer Colony Days rebranded as Braided River Festival in historic name change
A partial schedule of this year’s concert lineup at the Alaska State Fair has been announced,...
2022 Alaska State Fair concert lineup partially unveiled
Elishaba Doerksen, the oldest daughter of the Pilgrim family, has written a book detailing the...
New book from eldest Pilgrim daughter details escape from father’s abuse