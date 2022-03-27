Sun hangs on in Anchorage as winter storm moves into Southwest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a frosty start to the weekend, but the sunshine made up for it as temperatures rose into the lower 40s across much of Southcentral. Don’t let the quiet, sunny weather fool you though as there remains a high avalanche risk across much of the Chugach Mountains from Prince William Sound down into the southeastern Kenai Peninsula.

Sunday once again features a mix of sun and clouds from Anchorage up through the Valley and into the Copper River Basin. Temperatures will continue to hover around 40 degrees. Southeast, which also enjoyed a large amount of sunshine on Saturday, will see another day of sunshine with temperatures near normal in the lower to middle 40s.

An intense storm system over the Aleutians will spread snow, wind, and rain into Southwest Alaska on Sunday. Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the region from Bethel to the southwest Alaska Range where snow is expected to accumulate from four to 10 inches. Winds could also gust in the 40 to 60 m.p.h. range, causing significant blowing and drifting snow. Plan for very difficult travel conditions through Monday morning.

Snow is expected to spread across the mountains of southern Kenai and western Prince William Sound late Sunday into Monday, where Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued. Right now it appears that another foot of snow may fall with wind gusts as high as 40 m.p.h. and will only compound the already high avalanche risk in the region.

