2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Kasilof

By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KASILOF, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a crash in Kasilof on Sunday evening, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The crash was reported at 7:44 p.m. on Cohoe Loop Road near milepost 12.

Troopers said a Ford Focus driven by Hannah Hill was headed west and, at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Hill and a passenger in the Focus, identified as Jessica Neff, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said they are still investigating the crash.

