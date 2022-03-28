ACS wins their sixth straight State title and their first in the 4A division

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Christian School Lions dominated the Wasilla Warriors 71-42 to secure their first state title in the 4A division and their sixth straight state title counting their 3A wins dating back to 2017. The Lions were bumped up from 3A to 4A for this season.

ACS was lead by the Gatorade Player of the Year Junior Sayvia Sellers in scoring with 22 points, but it was her passing that really made a difference, racking up nine assists.

“What’s unique about her and that I really like is that she loves to pass the ball, she loves to distribute to her teammates and it gets her going to see one of her teammates knock down a shot.” ACS Head Coach Chad Dyson said. “She is a very unselfish player and we are fortunate to have her.”

It took much more than just Sellers to win the game though. With the pair of 6 foot tall sisters Layla and Bella Hays patrolling the paint for the Warriors, the ball had to keep moving. Senior Sarah Sorrells helped put the game out of reach with her hot shooting from the outside, hitting four of her seven shots from the three point line and scoring 15 points.

“It was fun for everyone, everyone had a great game and it was the last game for the Seniors, so I’m glad they played good, and that was nice,” Sellers said.

This is the first 4A title for ACS, but it doesn’t look like their reign of supremacy is going to come to an end any time soon. With the Gatorade Player of the Year coming back next year and other great young talent. Anchorage Christian School is looking to rack up the accolades and continue their dominance of girls basketball in the state of Alaska.

