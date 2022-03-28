Dangerous avalanche conditions remain across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite improving conditions across Southcentral, avalanche danger still remains a concern this week. This is both a combination of the current storm affecting the region and the time of the year. While the threat for avalanches is lower, it still remains considerable at it’s highest threat level. This means that natural and human triggered avlanches are still likely to occur.

The aforementioned storm will bring up to a foot of snow across parts of Southcentral’s mountains and passes through the rest of the day, with Turnagain Pass remaining under a winter weather advisory until 1 this afternoon. In additiion to the snow, breezy conditions can be expected as well, which could lead to reduced visibility if you’re driving south along the Seward Highway. While most of the impacts today will be felt through Prince William Sound and along the Kenai, inland areas will hold onto cloud coverage, with a slight chance for seeing a wintry mix through the day.

Southcentral will gradually dry out through the evening hours, as the core of the moisture shifts to Southeast. This will set the stage for another return to an active stretch of weather for the panhandle, after enjoying a nice dry weekend. We’ll initially see some areas start of with a wintry mix, with a gradual transition to rain into Tuesday.

Looking ahead, while we’re largely trending dry through the week for Southcentral, mostly cloudy skies will stay with us for multiple days. The big treat comes in the form of warmer days, with highs topping out in the upper 40s by the end of the week.

Have a wonderful Monday!

