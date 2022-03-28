Advertisement

Dangerous avalanche conditions remain across Southcentral

Wet and breezy conditions across parts of the region through the evening.
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite improving conditions across Southcentral, avalanche danger still remains a concern this week. This is both a combination of the current storm affecting the region and the time of the year. While the threat for avalanches is lower, it still remains considerable at it’s highest threat level. This means that natural and human triggered avlanches are still likely to occur.

The aforementioned storm will bring up to a foot of snow across parts of Southcentral’s mountains and passes through the rest of the day, with Turnagain Pass remaining under a winter weather advisory until 1 this afternoon. In additiion to the snow, breezy conditions can be expected as well, which could lead to reduced visibility if you’re driving south along the Seward Highway. While most of the impacts today will be felt through Prince William Sound and along the Kenai, inland areas will hold onto cloud coverage, with a slight chance for seeing a wintry mix through the day.

Southcentral will gradually dry out through the evening hours, as the core of the moisture shifts to Southeast. This will set the stage for another return to an active stretch of weather for the panhandle, after enjoying a nice dry weekend. We’ll initially see some areas start of with a wintry mix, with a gradual transition to rain into Tuesday.

Looking ahead, while we’re largely trending dry through the week for Southcentral, mostly cloudy skies will stay with us for multiple days. The big treat comes in the form of warmer days, with highs topping out in the upper 40s by the end of the week.

Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An avalanche that occurred late Thursday night covers a portion of Hiland Road.
Avalanche mitigation complete, evacuated residents allowed to return home
The path of the Eagle River avalanche that cut off over 100 residents late Thursday night.
Disaster declared for Eagle River avalanche
Just three days after announcing a rebrand of the historic Colony Days and Colony Christmas...
Palmer Chamber reverses decision to rebrand Colony Days
Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a...
Police report pedestrian injured by car involved in race
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River on Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes...
Hiland Road avalanche leaves residents behind the slide path figuring out what to do next

Latest News

Dangerous avalanche conditions remain across Southcentral
Dangerous avalanche conditions remain across Southcentral
Strong storm moves out of Southwest and into Southcentral
Strong storm moves out of Southwest into Southcentral
Another quiet weather day from Southcentral to Southeast, but a strong winter storm moves into...
Sun hangs on in Anchorage as winter storm moves into Southwest
JP- 3-25-22_avalanche danger
Avalanche danger lurks in the mountains