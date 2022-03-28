Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An avalanche that occurred late Thursday night covers a portion of Hiland Road.
Avalanche mitigation complete, evacuated residents allowed to return home
The path of the Eagle River avalanche that cut off over 100 residents late Thursday night.
Disaster declared for Eagle River avalanche
Just three days after announcing a rebrand of the historic Colony Days and Colony Christmas...
Palmer Chamber reverses decision to rebrand Colony Days
Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a...
Police report pedestrian injured by car involved in race
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River on Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes...
Hiland Road avalanche leaves residents behind the slide path figuring out what to do next

Latest News

Stock image
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Kasilof
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
Biden says remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review