Advertisement

Independent Al Gross to run for US House seat in Alaska

Independent Al Gross has announced plans to run for Alaska’s U.S. House seat following the...
Independent Al Gross has announced plans to run for Alaska’s U.S. House seat following the death of Rep. Don Young.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Independent Al Gross has announced plans to run for Alaska’s U.S. House seat following the death of Rep. Don Young.

Gross’ campaign says Gross will file as a candidate to fill the remaining term that ends in January, and for a full two-year term, beginning in January. A special primary and special election will decide who completes the existing House term.

Candidates face a Friday deadline to file with the Division of Elections to run in the June 11 special primary. The four candidates who get the most votes in the special primary will advance to an Aug. 16 special election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.

A handful of candidates have already filed and more are expected to.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An avalanche that occurred late Thursday night covers a portion of Hiland Road.
Avalanche mitigation complete, evacuated residents allowed to return home
The path of the Eagle River avalanche that cut off over 100 residents late Thursday night.
Disaster declared for Eagle River avalanche
Just three days after announcing a rebrand of the historic Colony Days and Colony Christmas...
Palmer Chamber reverses decision to rebrand Colony Days
Anchorage police report that a pedestrian was taken to a local hospital on Friday night after a...
Police report pedestrian injured by car involved in race
An avalanche blocked Hiland Road in Eagle River on Friday morning, leaving over 100 homes...
Hiland Road avalanche leaves residents behind the slide path figuring out what to do next

Latest News

Left: Nenana Ice Classic Tripod | Right: Late-night show host John Oliver
Nenana Ice Classic featured on national late-night show; host John Oliver donating $10,000 to Food Bank of Alaska
An aerial view shows the path of destruction from an avalanche that buried Hiland Road on March...
Work begins clearing avalanche debris on Hiland Road
Stock image
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Kasilof
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage School District to provide CTE internship students with transportation