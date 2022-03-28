Independent Al Gross to run for US House seat in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Independent Al Gross has announced plans to run for Alaska’s U.S. House seat following the death of Rep. Don Young.

Gross’ campaign says Gross will file as a candidate to fill the remaining term that ends in January, and for a full two-year term, beginning in January. A special primary and special election will decide who completes the existing House term.

Candidates face a Friday deadline to file with the Division of Elections to run in the June 11 special primary. The four candidates who get the most votes in the special primary will advance to an Aug. 16 special election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.

A handful of candidates have already filed and more are expected to.

