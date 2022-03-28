Nenana Ice Classic featured on national late-night show; host John Oliver donating $10,000 to Food Bank of Alaska

NENANA, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Nenana Ice Classic was featured on an HBO late-night show Sunday night, with the host promising a big donation to the Food Bank of Alaska.

During his final segment on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Oliver profiled the contest. The show even went as far as sending a polar bear mascot to Nenana to place an entry in the popular annual betting contest.

Oliver placed an entry for April 26 at 2:17 p.m., saying that if his entry wins, he will donate the proceeds to the Food Bank of Alaska.

Win or not, Oliver said he will be donating $10,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska.

The Nenana Ice Classic dates back to 1917 and involves betting, at $2.50 per entry, on when a wooden tripod drops on the Tanana River during the breakup of the river ice.

This year’s jackpot is $233,591 and tickets are sold throughout the state through April 5.

Find more information about the Nenana Ice Classic on its website.

