Strong storm moves out of Southwest into Southcentral

Storm then heads into Southeast
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An intense storm system moving from the Aleutians up into the Alaska Peninsula has been spreading a large swath of mostly snow with some areas of rain (mainly along the coast) into Southwest Alaska on Sunday. Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect across the region from Bethel to the southwest Alaska Range into mid-morning Monday. Total snow accumulations will range between 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting between 40 to 60 m.p.h. has been causing significant blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibilities to one-quarter mile at times. Difficult travel conditions will continue through Monday morning.

Snow has been spreading across much of the Kenai Peninsula over into the mountains of western Prince William Sound Sunday afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect into early Monday afternoon as higher elevation snow will total another foot. This, along with wind gusts as high as 50 m.p.h., will only compound the already high avalanche risk in the region. A cold rain is expected along coastal areas.

After a beautiful sunny weekend with daytime highs ranging from the low 40s over northern areas, to the mid 40s in central areas, and even low 50s across southern, Southeast Alaska will see thickening clouds Monday morning with coastal rain and higher elevation snow arriving Monday afternoon, becoming heavy at times overnight and into Tuesday.

