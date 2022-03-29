Advertisement

AK Firecrackers Fast Pitch Softball opens up new indoor facility

By Austin Sjong
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska doesn’t make it easy to train for an outdoor sport in the brutal winter, but the AK Firecrackers fastpitch softball club has a place to train year round.

Just a few months ago AK Firecrackers opened up a developmental facility for all of their girls on the 10U-18U teams to work on their skills. The facility is located on Arctic Boulevard and packs a big punch into a small space with two nets for batting cages and a pitching machine.

“Since we came over to Firecrackers and started Firecrackers in Alaska we’ve been wanting our own indoor facility just cause it’s so expensive, everything up here is so expensive indoors ” Firecrackers 18U coach and recruiter Keith Anderson said.

Before opening their own facility, Firecrackers players would have to train at the Arctic Rec Center or in The Dome where turf availability and prices can be an issue. The girls on the 12U team are already noticing a difference in their training, even though the facility hasn’t been open that long.

“It is helping us because instead of being in a random spot or having to go somewhere else to hit we can go here and we have all the equipment,” Firecrackers 12U player Adrianna Jones said. “It ‘s easier and it helps us because we can go here on the weekends instead of just going on the normal schedule.”

The indoor facility has always been something that the organization has wanted, but now with the help of some key sponsors it has become a reality and is getting put to good use. In the peak of winter, AK Firecrackers teams from 10U to 18U practice in the facility nearly all day in two hour increments.

“It makes you feel special because they did something with like, with their money to help us improve,” Firecrackers 12U player Savannah Jordan said.

The facility is helping already accomplished young players to get even better, In 2021 the 12U, 16U and 18U teams all won their divisions state championship.

