“An institution in the House” Don Young honored by Democrats, Republicans during Lying in State

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of Congress and the President of the United States paid tribute to the late Rep. Don Young (R-AK) Wednesday. Both sides of the aisle from both chambers of Congress poured into Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol to honor the late Dean of the House, who was given a Lying in State ceremony, joining an exclusive group in US history.

“For nearly half a century, Dean Don Young was an institution in the House,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her speech.

Pelosi honored the late House giant who sponsored hundreds of bills during his time on Capitol Hill, and worked across the political spectrum to get them passed. Pelosi said if a lawmaker was willing to help Alaska, Young would work with them.

“An endearing colleague with gruff demeanor, and often a colorful vocabulary. And a serious legislator. A very serious legislator,” said Pelosi.

The Speaker and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) mentioned that 10 presidents signed bills into law spearheaded by Young. Both of Alaska’s senators Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) took to the podium to heap praise on the relentless representative from their beloved state.

“In an age of over-coached politicians, he was a throwback. A throwback to a time and a place when people were respected, not so much for how they talked, or how they looked, but for what they could do,” said Sullivan.

“Don, your heart was always Alaska and your legacy will shine forever. We will miss you, we will mourn you, we thank you,” said Murkowski.

The Washington, D.C. area continues to say goodbye to the late Dean of the House Wednesday. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church before Young’s remains make their way back to Alaska.

