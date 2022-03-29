Athlete of the Week: Anchorage Christian School basketball’s Sayvia Sellers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you haven’t had the chance to watch the best girls player in the state of Alaska, you need too. Sayvia Sellers won’t blow you away in the layup lines, but once the game starts you will find yourself buying her game as quick as you can.

The 5-foot-7-inch guard helped Anchorage Christian School win their 98th consecutive game over the weekend, their sixth straight state title and their first state title in the 4A division. Sellers is the steady force that leads the Lions and while she can seemingly score whenever she wants to, it is a different part of her game that catches peoples eyes.

“What’s unique about her and that I really like is that she loves to pass the ball, she loves to distribute to her teammates and it gets her going to see one of her teammates knock down a shot,” said ACS Head Coach Chad Dyson. “She is a very unselfish player and we are fortunate to have her.”

Sellers averaged 20.7 points and nine assists in three games at the state tournament and put up 22 points and nine assists in the championship game, helping her team beat the Wasilla Warriors 71-42.

“This is why I started playing and I just liked it a lot and I was pretty good at, so I kept playing,” said Sellers, who was named Gatorade Player of the Year.

This past summer she played on an Amateur Athletic Union team that was coached by the Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd. She went toe to toe with some of the best players in the country and that has helped her receive at least 12 Division I college basketball offers to this point and she is just a junior.

In recent years, Alaska has a few high level girls basketball players make waves on the national stage. Alissa Pili and Ruthy Hebard are both playing DI basketball. Hebard going on to the WNBA where she helped the Chicago Sky win a championship.

It is hard not to think that Sellers could accomplish all of that and more, but first let’s see what she does in her senior year of high school first.

