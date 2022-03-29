Advertisement

Avalanche danger remains a major concern

Rain and snow showers into Tuesday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snowpack over Southcentral Alaska slopes is largely unstable, and avalanche danger remains high on the western Kenai Mountains and Chugach range. Eagle River’s Hiland Road area is just one of many southcentral area to see avalanche mitigation work. Clearing the road could take up to two weeks to accomplish.

Read more: Work begins clearing avalanche debris on Hiland Road

Anchorage is likely to see isolated snow showers overnight and into the morning. Amounts will be on the light side, only accumulating a half inch to one inch at most. A break ensues by Tuesday afternoon, with the next large storm arriving Thursday for the region.

A trail of moisture leads well south, with another atmospheric river situation for Alaska. Southeast should brace for more rain pushing into the region. This next low is likely to bring up to two inches of rain to Juneau, Sitka and Petersburg through Wednesday.

North and western areas will experience dry weather for much of the region.

