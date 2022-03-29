Grieving Palmer mother wants end to fentanyl deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is fueling a growing number of overdose deaths in the U.S. Epidemiologists say that’s also the case in Alaska.

Those deaths are leaving grieving families behind and catching some by surprise. Julie Bouchard of Palmer said she never considered her son Taegge an addict. He died in July 2021 of a fentanyl overdose. She was close to him, which is why a confession he made took her completely off guard.

“Taegge had told me — I’m going to say two weeks before he died — that he had been using heroin,” she said. “Which was a complete shock to me, and you know as a mom my heart just dropped.”

Her son claimed his drug use was under control, he didn’t want her to worry.

“He’s like ‘mom, I’m not a stupid junkie. I know want I’m doing, I’m in control,’ and we all know that that’s what they say you know, they think they’re in control.”

Less than a month later, Taegge was gone. His father found him dead in bed. He’d died of a massive fentanyl overdose.

“What they found in his bloodstream was 100% fentanyl. There was no heroin. There was no other drugs.”

Bouchard said she was comforted by the fact that the medical examiner told her it’s likely Taegge went to sleep and simply didn’t wake up. He said the amount of fentanyl in her son’s system was four times the lethal dose. But she still can’t quite understand how it could happen.

“I thought he had his life together, working. He had plans to travel the world and it was just a complete shock.”

Taegge has joined a group of parents who’ve experienced a similar loss. They’re turning their grief to action, pushing for more drug education in schools and talking to legislators about what can be done to keep fentanyl from spreading.

“If his story could help someone else, even just one person you know, that would give me peace,” she said.

Parents who have lost children to drug overdoses who are interested in connecting with others can contact Karen Malcolm-Smith at 907-632-1995 or karenemalcolm@gmail.com

