Live: Arrival ceremony and congressional tribute in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol for late Rep. Don Young

By Alaska's News Source Digital Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is bringing you live coverage of the arrival ceremony and congressional tribute in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol for late Rep. Don Young.

Young died on March 18 at the age of 88.

He had served in the House of Representatives since 1973.

