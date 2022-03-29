March will close out as the warmest since 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warm conditions continue to build into Southcentral, with many areas remaining above freezing this morning. This warming trend has been with us for most of the year, as March is the 3rd consecutive month of above average warmth. As of Tuesday morning, Anchorage is sitting at an average temperature of 31.9 degrees. This ongoing freeze-thaw pattern is the culprit for the ice potholes we continue to see, along with contributing to avalanche danger across Southcentral.

While some areas of Southcentral continue to see periodic rain and snow, the activity is already beginning to diminsh. This comes as the area of low pressure to our southwest slowly dissipates through the day. While we do dry out through the remainder of the day into Wednesday, active weather will still be with us through the week. However, it’s looking likely that as our next system moves into the region Wednesday into Thursday, it will primarily affect the Kenai and Prince William Sound. Areas like Anchorage and the Valley will see increased cloud coverage, but will likely stay on the drier side.

If you’re a fan of warmer weather, we’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures for the rest of the week. Daily highs will top out in the low to mid 40s, with some locations likely see highs topping out near 50 into the weekend. This will help March close out in the top 10 warmest March’s on record.

While we see warm and seemingly dry conditions the rest of the week, active weather continues to impact Southeast. While we’ll see some dry time with each passing system, March is set to close on a warm and wet note for the panhandle.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

