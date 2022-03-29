Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart disease.(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodiak couple expecting quadruplets
Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets
Stock image
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Kasilof
Left: Nenana Ice Classic Tripod | Right: Late-night show host John Oliver
Nenana Ice Classic featured on national late-night show; host John Oliver donating $10,000 to Food Bank of Alaska
An avalanche that occurred late Thursday night covers a portion of Hiland Road.
Avalanche mitigation complete, evacuated residents allowed to return home
Julie Bouchard's son Taegge died of a fentanyl overdose in July. She says it's still hard to...
Grieving Palmer mother wants end to fentanyl deaths

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 20 other states in a multistate action against...
Alaska joins other states in lawsuit challenging public transportation federal mask mandate
Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Here’s what to know about Alopecia, the hair-loss condition Jada Pinkett Smith lives with
Recap: Don Young lies in state
“An institution in the House” Don Young honored by Democrats, Republicans during Lying in State