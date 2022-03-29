Speaker: Alaska House dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes says masks will be required in the House chambers until further notice, citing COVID-19 cases.

Stutes says the House is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, with several members testing positive in recent days. She recessed Monday morning’s floor session after saying there were members who had “chosen not to comply” with the temporary masking policy.

She says she hopes lawmakers can put aside their personal feelings on the issue. Monday marked day 70 of the legislative session.

The House is facing debate on a state operating budget. Whatever passes the House will still need to go to the Senate.

