Advertisement

Alaska House cancels another floor session

Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:56 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House has canceled another floor session over what Speaker Louise Stutes said was an unwillingness by some minority Republican lawmakers to comply with masking rules.

Stutes had announced Monday that masks would be required in the chambers until further notice, citing COVID-19 cases. She said Wednesday that several minority Republican lawmakers have chosen not to wear masks. Floor sessions have been recessed or canceled this week.

Tensions flare in Alaska House over masking, floor sessions

Minority House Republicans said the masking issue is not a viable excuse to abruptly end or cancel floor sessions. The Senate has not imposed a masking rule amid the outbreak and has held floor sessions this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
Kodiak couple expecting quadruplets
Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets
A photo of Central Park in the Bayshore Community taken on March 28, 2022.
Multiple students and families in Bayshore neighborhood shot at by gel BB’s
The interior of the West Side Arcade in Anchorage, Alaska.
State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio

Latest News

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Troopers arrest Soldotna man in homicide case
Memorial service for Don Young
The D.C. area says its final goodbye to Don Young
On March 16th, Ross discovered that her and Murkowski were chosen as honorable mentions for the...
Alaska teens receive honorable mention in C-SPAN competition
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards