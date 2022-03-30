Alaska House cancels another floor session

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House has canceled another floor session over what Speaker Louise Stutes said was an unwillingness by some minority Republican lawmakers to comply with masking rules.

Stutes had announced Monday that masks would be required in the chambers until further notice, citing COVID-19 cases. She said Wednesday that several minority Republican lawmakers have chosen not to wear masks. Floor sessions have been recessed or canceled this week.

Minority House Republicans said the masking issue is not a viable excuse to abruptly end or cancel floor sessions. The Senate has not imposed a masking rule amid the outbreak and has held floor sessions this week.

