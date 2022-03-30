Advertisement

CDC drops its COVID warning for cruise travel

After two years, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 warning on cruise travel.
After two years, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 warning on cruise travel.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have just dropped its risk assessment of cruise travel.

For more than two years now, health officials have been warning people not to go on a cruise.

However, considering where the U.S. is in the pandemic and since COVID-19 cases on cruise ships have been dropping over the past several weeks, the CDC decided to give it the green light.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there’s no risk.

The CDC said it is better to be vaccinated before going on a cruise and you should research how each cruise line handles public health measures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodiak couple expecting quadruplets
Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets
The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
A photo of Central Park in the Bayshore Community taken on March 28, 2022.
Multiple students and families in Bayshore neighborhood shot at by gel BB’s
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
The interior of the West Side Arcade in Anchorage, Alaska.
State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
BA.2 is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Here's what experts say we should do.
'Stealth omicron' now dominant COVID-19 strain in US
On March 16th, Ross discovered that her and Murkowski were chosen as honorable mentions for the...
Alaska teens receive honorable mention in C-SPAN competition