Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodiak couple expecting quadruplets
Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets
The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
A photo of Central Park in the Bayshore Community taken on March 28, 2022.
Multiple students and families in Bayshore neighborhood shot at by gel BB’s
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
The interior of the West Side Arcade in Anchorage, Alaska.
State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
BA.2 is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Here's what experts say we should do.
'Stealth omicron' now dominant COVID-19 strain in US
On March 16th, Ross discovered that her and Murkowski were chosen as honorable mentions for the...
Alaska teens receive honorable mention in C-SPAN competition