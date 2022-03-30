Advertisement

Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodiak couple expecting quadruplets
Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets
The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
A photo of Central Park in the Bayshore Community taken on March 28, 2022.
Multiple students and families in Bayshore neighborhood shot at by gel BB’s
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
The interior of the West Side Arcade in Anchorage, Alaska.
State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden to receive 2nd booster as admin launches COVID.gov
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. Facing higher oil prices after Russia’s...
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Rep. Don Young
Public memorial held for late Rep. Don Young at Virginia church