March closes on a warm note with some sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds are clearing out across Southcentral, as sunshine is set to make a return to the region through the day. It’ll be a beautiful afternoon, with highs once more climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s across Southcentral. While it will be slightly cooler than Tuesday, the sunshine will make it feel enjoyable if you happen to venture outside.

With clearer skies expected across Southcentreal, the Aurora will be on display across the region through the night. With a KP of 6 or potentially a 7 expected, we could be in for a nice display of lights through the night. Not everyone will see it though, as coastal regions of Southcentral see clouds thicken up once more through the night. This comes as our next storm system pulls in from the west, increasing the chance for rain along coastal regions. Most of Southcentral should remain clearer enough, that we should see the lights if they happen to come out.

As coastal activity increases the rest of the week, we’ll see inland areas hold onto cloud coverage. Temperatures will steadily warm into the mid to upper 40s as the week draws to a close. March will end on a warm note, with the warmth continuing through the first week of April.

While parts of Southcentral remain on the dry side in the coming days, Southeast will once again see active weather stick around. The nonstop wet weather has many in Southeast seeing the wettest stretch of weather on record. This trend will continue with daily rain chances and highs in the mid 40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

