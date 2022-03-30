Advertisement

Only 1 Hiland Road home still without power after massive avalanche

The path of the Eagle River avalanche that cut off over 100 residents late Thursday night.
The path of the Eagle River avalanche that cut off over 100 residents late Thursday night.(Photo courtesy MaryLee Hayes)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska Electric Association crews have restored power to all but one member home as of Wednesday morning, five days after a massive avalanche wiped out power lines and buried Hiland Road under 80 feet of snow.

According to MEA spokesperson Jennifer Castro, 24 of the remaining 25 homes had their power back on as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Castro said crews will continue to restore power to the final home Wednesday.

“These temporary power solutions will keep the power on for these homes until we can repair and replace permanent power infrastructure after the snow is cleared and we can work in the area,” Castro said.

Tuesday update: Over 300 loads of snow have been removed from avalanche scene

Initial estimates showed 145 homes without power after the slide, approximately 40% of MEA customers in the Hiland Road area. Slowly and steadily, the company has been able to restore power to homes using temporary lines.

The enormous avalanche slide buried the road near the South River Lane neighborhood late Thursday night in depths up to 80 feet and 400 feet across. The Municipality of Anchorage said it could take at least two weeks to clear and reopen the road.

