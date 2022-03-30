Only 1 Hiland Road home still without power after massive avalanche

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska Electric Association crews have restored power to all but one member home as of Wednesday morning, five days after a massive avalanche wiped out power lines and buried Hiland Road under 80 feet of snow.

According to MEA spokesperson Jennifer Castro, 24 of the remaining 25 homes had their power back on as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Castro said crews will continue to restore power to the final home Wednesday.

“These temporary power solutions will keep the power on for these homes until we can repair and replace permanent power infrastructure after the snow is cleared and we can work in the area,” Castro said.

Initial estimates showed 145 homes without power after the slide, approximately 40% of MEA customers in the Hiland Road area. Slowly and steadily, the company has been able to restore power to homes using temporary lines.

The enormous avalanche slide buried the road near the South River Lane neighborhood late Thursday night in depths up to 80 feet and 400 feet across. The Municipality of Anchorage said it could take at least two weeks to clear and reopen the road.

