Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodiak couple expecting quadruplets
Kodiak couple expecting Alaska’s second recorded set of quadruplets
A photo of Central Park in the Bayshore Community taken on March 28, 2022.
Multiple students and families in Bayshore neighborhood shot at by gel BB’s
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
Julie Bouchard's son Taegge died of a fentanyl overdose in July. She says it's still hard to...
Grieving Palmer mother wants end to fentanyl deaths

Latest News

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
A text from your own phone number? It’s spam
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden to receive 2nd booster as admin launches COVID.gov
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is back on Earth after a record-setting stay on the ISS.
Astronaut, cosmonauts removed from Soyuz after touchdown
KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
12-year-old killed by younger brother who found gun, police say