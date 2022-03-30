Sunshine for mid-week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures will be mild the rest of the week for much of Southcentral Alaska. Look for extended melting in neighborhoods and cities.

There will be sunny periods in Anchorage on Wednesday. Anchorage again has seen an extended period of above normal temperatures. March is likely to be one of the warmest on record for the city.

Southeast Alaska will see rain showers tonight. A break between storms for the region Wednesday too. Winds on Wednesday will gust 40-45 mph between Petersburg and Sitka. Thursday is the next storm’s arrival.

A blizzard warning for wind chills to 55 below zero is in effect for Point Lay in northwest Alaska through 4 a.m. Thursday. A winter Weather advisory encompasses the central Beaufort Sea Coast. Winds up to 35 mph will create blowing and drifting snow with low visibility for Prudhoe Bay, Nuiqsut, Deadhorse, Alpine and Kuparuk.

A solar flare and resulting geomagnetic storm may bring some auroral activity over Alaska Wednesday to Friday. The question is, will skies be clear enough to see the northern lights? You may want to check the forecast and set an alarm just in case.

