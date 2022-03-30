Advertisement

Tensions flare in Alaska House over masking, floor sessions

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Tensions are flaring in the Alaska House over masking rules imposed during a COVID-19 outbreak, with floor sessions cut short or canceled and minority Republicans decrying what they call delay tactics with the chamber yet to debate a state spending package.

House Speaker Louise Stutes said Monday that masks would be required in the House chambers until further notice, citing COVID-19 cases. She recessed a Monday floor session, saying there were members who had “chosen not to comply” with the directive.

Speaker: Alaska House dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Tuesday’s floor session was canceled. House Republicans released a statement saying that “healthy representatives” reported to the floor Monday and that the actions taken by majority leadership were “a result of fear and virtue-signaling.”

