Tensions flare in Alaska House over masking, floor sessions

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Tensions are flaring in the Alaska House over masking rules imposed during a COVID-19 outbreak, with floor sessions cut short or canceled and minority Republicans decrying what they call delay tactics with the chamber yet to debate a state spending package.

House Speaker Louise Stutes said Monday that masks would be required in the House chambers until further notice, citing COVID-19 cases. She recessed a Monday floor session, saying there were members who had “chosen not to comply” with the directive.

Tuesday’s floor session was canceled. House Republicans released a statement saying that “healthy representatives” reported to the floor Monday and that the actions taken by majority leadership were “a result of fear and virtue-signaling.”

