Troopers arrest Soldotna man in homicide case

File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide investigation by the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers arrested and charged Nathan Penrod, 28, early Wednesday morning with first-degree murder and third-degree assault after initially responding to a shooting report on Tuesday, according to a trooper dispatch report.

Penrod called troopers shortly after the incident, in which troopers say Penrod shot 29-year-old Zechariah Bowman “several times with a handgun.”

Stay up to date with the Alaska's News Source Digital Digest

Troopers say Penrod was gone by the time they arrived, and Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Penrod was jailed at Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai, while Bowman’s body will undergo an autopsy by the state medical examiner.

