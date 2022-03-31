Advertisement

11 file to fill Young’s unexpired term as deadline looms

The Alaska flag.
By The Associated Press and Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Eleven candidates have filed to fill the unexpired term of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young, and at least two more have indicated they would make it official before Friday’s filing deadline.

The seat became vacant when the 88-year-old Young, the longest-ever serving Republican in the U.S. House, died March 18. Nick Begich III said he filed his paperwork Wednesday for both the special election to fill the remainder of Young’s current term and the regular election.

Ten others have also filed, including longtime Alaskan Jeff Lowenfels who announced his filing on Wednesday. Christopher Constant, a Democrat, and Al Gross, an independent, also have said they intend to run.

Alaska’s News Source contributed to this article.

