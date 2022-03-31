Advertisement

9 members of Cook Inlet Soccer Club ‘2004 girls’ team sign with collegiate teams

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of Anchorage youth soccer standouts had played their final game as teammates together, but they gathered at The Dome one last time in celebration as they will all continue their careers and education through the sport.

In total, nine Cook Inlet Soccer Club “2004 girls” players signed their national letters of intent prior to their final season of high school soccer as opponents.

East High School’s Zyiah Mikes is heading to Alabama A&M’s Division I program, while South’s Dot Tieszen and Dimond’s Keegynn Applegate will team up at D1 George Mason University. Lily Singleton (Pacific Lutheran University, DIII) is one of two Eagle River Wolves playing at the next level along with Kaycee Chavez, who will share the pitch again with Dimond’s Xiomara Chavez at Northern Idaho College (JUCO). West Anchorage standout Frida Vargas and Dimond defender Rebecca Shaw will don the same jersey at Southern Oregon University (NAIA), while Bartlett’s Ariel Gonzalez will take her talents to Green River College (JUCO) in Auburn, Washington.

Family, friends and supporters gather at The Dome to celebrate nine Cook Inlet Soccer Club stars as the sign to the collegiate level.(Cook Inlet Soccer Club)
NameCollegeHigh School
Zyiah MikesAlabama A&M (Division I)East
Dot TieszenGeorge Mason University (DI)South
Keegynn ApplegateGeorge Mason University (DI)Dimond
Lily SingletonPacific Lutheran (DIII)Eagle River
Frida VargasSouthern Oregon University (NAIA)West
Rebecca ShawSouthern Oregon University (NAIA)Dimond
Ariel GonzalezGreen River College (JUCO)Bartlett
Kaycee ChavezNorthern Idaho College (JUCO)Eagle River
Xiomara ChavezNorthern Idaho College (JUCO)Dimond

