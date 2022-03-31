Advertisement

Air Force, Army get ready to battle for bragging rights on the ice in popular hockey game

The Alaska Army, in yellow and black, and the Air Force, in blue, play in the 2019 hockey game...
The Alaska Army, in yellow and black, and the Air Force, in blue, play in the 2019 hockey game between the two main tenants at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.(Dave Leval)
By Dave Leval
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The two main tenants at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will renew their rivalry on the ice for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Alaska Army and Air Force, respectively, will take to the ice of the Ben Boeke Ice Arena on April 2.

Team Army has practiced since last September, as it hoped the game would be played. Capt. Ben Cohen, team captain, likes what he sees in his squad.

“We’ve been working really, really hard this year,” Cohen said. “We’ve been able to skate fortunately all season long which has been great, especially for an all volunteer program.”

Team Air Force has only been together for about a month. It’s game is improving according to its captain Master Sgt. Bobby Dubinsky.

“A lot of new guys out here, a lot of young guys. So it’s a good mix,” Dubinsky said. “I’m one of the older guys now which is weird. But it’s fun.”

The Air Force team owns a two-game winning streak after it came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Army 4-3 in the 2019 contest.

“We look to keep the streak going for us,” said Dubinsky.

Air Force leads the overall series 4-2. Army wants to close the gap.

“Air Force doesn’t know what’s about to hit ‘em,” Cohen said. “They have no idea.”

Things are about to heat up on the ice for the Army and Air Force in Alaska. The game starts at 3 p.m. this Saturday. The Anchorage Wolverines will host the event, and carry the game live on its YouTube page.

