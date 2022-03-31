A crowded primary, well known political leaders and ranked choice: Alaskans line up to replace the late Rep. Don Young

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just one day ahead of what is expected to be a massive memorial service at Anchorage Baptist Temple to honor the late Rep. Don Young — who died earlier this month after 49 years of serving as Alaska’s only representative in the U.S. House — dozens of people are expected to file for office to fill his seat.

It’s expected to be a wild ride with a crowded field. By Thursday afternoon, more than 20 people had filed and more are expected to join the race ahead of the Friday afternoon filing deadline.

The most well known names on the list include Nick Begich III (R), John Coghill (R) and Jeff Lowenfels (nonpartisan). Other big name contenders include Chris Constant (D), who was set to file Thursday afternoon, and Independent Al Gross, a former orthopedic surgeon who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2020, who is set to file on Friday.

Even Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, told Fox News host Sean Hannity that she is considering entering the race.

Constant is vice chair of the Anchorage Assembly and is one of the body’s first openly gay members, who has also clashed with the conservative mayor. He was first elected in 2017 and was previously the president of the Fairview Community Council.

Begich is part of the well known political family dynasty. Should he win the race, he would take back the seat once held by his grandfather before Young’s first term in Congress started in 1973.

Begich’s grandfather, Nick Begich Sr., was elected to Alaska’s only congressional seat in 1970. Begich disappeared during a 1972 flight from Anchorage to Juneau. He was replaced by Young in a special election.

Coghill is a former lawmaker from North Pole and has deep political roots in the Interior.

Lowenfels is a garden columnist and attorney who says he also started the pizza by a slice movement in Anchorage.

“I can still throw a pizza 20 feet in the air,” Lowenfels said in an interview after he filed to run on Wednesday.

Lowenfels says if he wins the special primary election in June he will run again to keep the seat.

“The reason why I’m running is, first of all, because Don’s not here, but second because I think I can carry on his legacy,” Lowenfels said. “The purpose of the Alaska congressman is to make sure that Alaskan’s interests and Alaska’s interests are not forgotten.”

Begich had previously filed to run for the U.S. House seat before Young died.

“You know we’re just continuing to travel the state, we’re meeting people where they are,” Begich said... “I think that our best days are ahead of us.”

Constant announced his intention to run in February at a news conference at the 49th State Brewing Company.

“After living through the darkness of the pandemic and years of political extremism that have threatened the very foundation of our democracy, it’s time once again to believe in a better and brighter tomorrow, and to build it,” Constant said when he announced his candidacy in February. “It’s time to leave behind the chaos and come together as Alaskans to achieve our full potential as a state and as a nation. It’s time to reject political pessimism and instead it’s time to lead with courage, optimism, and hope. That is why I am committed to public service for my fellow Alaskans. That is why I am excited about the future and that is why today I am announcing my campaign to become Alaska’s next representative in Congress.”

What makes this race even more interesting is that it will be the first ballot to feature the newly adopted top four primary system after Alaskans voted to pass Ballot Measure 2 by just 1% in 2020.

The first special election takes place June 11, a primary. Every candidate’s name will be listed. Voters cast their ballot for one person and the top four candidates move on to the special general election on Aug. 16.

The candidate filing deadline for the June special primary election will be 5 p.m. on April 1.

The special primary will be held as vote-by-mail only, and will determine the top four names that will be listed in the special general election, which will be a ranked-choice ballot, the first in Alaska.

By Thursday afternoon, 25 people had filed to run for the seat with the Alaska Division of Elections including Dennis Aguayo, Jay Armstrong, Brian Beal, Tim Beck, Gregg Brelsford, Chris Bye, Arlene Carle, Lady Dutchess, Otto Florschutz, Laurel Foster, Thomas Gibbons, Karyn Griffin, Ted Heintz, William Hibler, Robert Lyons, Mikel Melander, Sherry Mettler, J.R. Myers, Silvio Pellegrini, David Thistle, Bradley Welter and Stephen Wright.

Alaska’s News Source is reaching out to candidates and will update this story as more comments become available.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.