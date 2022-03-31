Advertisement

Daily highs remain above average through first week of April

April is historically the driest time of the month for Anchorage
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clear skies were short-lived across Southcentral, as clouds have made a return to the region. Thanks to an incoming area of low pressure, clouds and rain is back in the forecast for parts of Southcentral. While most of the impacts will be felt along coastal regions, inland areas will see a slight chance for sprinles and thicker cloud coverage through the day.

Despite the clouds, temperatures are still expected to warm into the lower 40s through the day. It’s entirely possible that somewhere across Southcentral, someone will climb near 50 as the week draws to a close. As areas of low pressure continue to pinwheel through the Gulf, warmer conditions and clouds will remain with us for the foreseeable future. Daily highs will easily top out in the low to mid 40s, with overnight lows near freezing.

While coastal regions will hold onto the best shot of rain showers, Southeast is also gearing up for more widespread rain. Some dry time will be built into each passing system, but the overall trend is tilting towards a stormier and breezier weather pattern for the panhandle.

Stay safe on this Thursday!

