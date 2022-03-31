Advertisement

Eagle River residents lend a helping hand as they wait for Hiland Road to clear

While recovery efforts continue for those living in the area impacted by the Hiland Road avalanche, residents are spending the time bonding with each other.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - The recovery efforts continue for those living in the area impacted by the Hiland Road avalanche.

With the massive slide still blocking a 400-foot stretch of Hiland Road, as well as part of South River Lane, the Eagle River/Chugiak Parks and Recreation department has been running snowmachine shuttles for those unable to reach their homes or get out because of the road closure.

What was formerly a hiking trail in the area has now been converted into a path for snowmachines to deliver supplies and help people get to and from their houses. The half-mile trail is a lifeline for Eagle River residents like Colleen Coadic and her neighbors who can’t drive home.

“They’re making runs every five minutes, 24-7,” Eagle River resident Colleen Coadic said. “... I like talking to them and I like showing them appreciation, just by thanking them so much because they are fabulous people.”

Update: Power restored to all residents affected by avalanche, Anchorage Assembly extends disaster declaration

While it’s been a difficult six days, Coadic said she and her neighbors have made the best of the situation by hosting bonfires and potlucks, and are holding a raffle amongst themselves for whoever guesses when Hiland Road will reopen, with the winner receiving a free meal.

“They’re very motivated here, they really look out for each other. This is a very close-knit community that way,” Coadic said.

The Municipality of Anchorage has a dashboard with snow removal information and is continuing to ask the public to stay away from the immediate slide area.

