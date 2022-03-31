Eagle River residents lend a helping hand as they wait for Hiland Road to clear

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - The recovery efforts continue for those living in the area impacted by the Hiland Road avalanche.

With the massive slide still blocking a 400-foot stretch of Hiland Road, as well as part of South River Lane, the Eagle River/Chugiak Parks and Recreation department has been running snowmachine shuttles for those unable to reach their homes or get out because of the road closure.

What was formerly a hiking trail in the area has now been converted into a path for snowmachines to deliver supplies and help people get to and from their houses. The half-mile trail is a lifeline for Eagle River residents like Colleen Coadic and her neighbors who can’t drive home.

“They’re making runs every five minutes, 24-7,” Eagle River resident Colleen Coadic said. “... I like talking to them and I like showing them appreciation, just by thanking them so much because they are fabulous people.”

While it’s been a difficult six days, Coadic said she and her neighbors have made the best of the situation by hosting bonfires and potlucks, and are holding a raffle amongst themselves for whoever guesses when Hiland Road will reopen, with the winner receiving a free meal.

“They’re very motivated here, they really look out for each other. This is a very close-knit community that way,” Coadic said.

The Municipality of Anchorage has a dashboard with snow removal information and is continuing to ask the public to stay away from the immediate slide area.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.