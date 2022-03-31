Advertisement

Man arrested after threatening firefighters responding to Muldoon area fire

An apartment complex on Northview Street near Muldoon was damaged in a fire March 31, 2022. A man was also arrested during the fire after threatening crews with a gun.(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department arrested a man early Thursday morning after firefighters responding to a fire reported that he threatened them with a gun at the scene.

According to the Anchorage Fire Department, the man showed responding firefighters that he had a gun after crews ordered all residents of an apartment complex on Northview Drive off Muldoon to evacuate. Crews then called in police officers to arrest the man, which put a temporary hold on firefighting efforts. No one was injured in the fire or the police arrest.

The department said once police officers arrested the man, he was escorted out of the building and fire suppression efforts were able to continue.

“This is a unique situation for us, a little difficult,” said Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd, who was at the scene. “We can understand how folks are not very excited to leave their homes in the event of an emergency, and it’s an unfortunate thing in the way it happened.”

Boyd said residents were allowed to return to the building a little over an hour after the initial call at 4:25 a.m. He reported that at least two vehicles were damaged in the fire, which was centered in a carport, as well as part of the exterior siding of the building, which Boyd said was mostly due to high heat from the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

