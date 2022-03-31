A northern lights night for part of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There will be clear enough skies for a large part of Alaska, and an aurora viewing is looking promising.

The KP index will be high thanks to a large coronal mass ejection and resulting geomagnetic storm that is expected to impact auroral activity over Alaska tonight through Friday. A G3 class geomagnetic storm is likely to produce auroral displays from Alaska to Canada and portions of the northern Lower 48 states. If you are a night owl and like to watch the northern lights outside, then this is your night.

Aurora Forecast 3-30-22 (Alaska's Weather Source)

A large area of low pressure with a storm front packed with moisture is on the way to southern areas of Alaska.

Avalanche danger in Southcentral Alaska is still considerable above the treeline, and moderate under 1,000 feet. Although danger levels are down, the unstable snowpack is still of major concern with these spring weather conditions.

For Southeast Alaska tonight, winds will drop down, and there is still a calm between storms as a weak ridge moves in from the gulf. Calm winds and some breaks in the clouds will allow temps to drop to near freezing in some areas. Overnight, patchy fog could also form.

A blizzard warning for wind chills to 55 below zero is in effect for Point Lay and Wainwright in northwest Alaska through 4 a.m. Thursday.

