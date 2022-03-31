Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina responded to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

Deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

A school resource officer responded and requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time, Greenville County Schools said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Students were taken to a nearby church for parents to reunite with them. The school system said parents and guardians would need identification to pick them up.

