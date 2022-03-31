Thursday is the last day to file for a 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline for filing for a 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend check is the end of the day Thursday.

Those who have claimed Alaska residency since the beginning of 2021 can file for an application. Other eligibility requirements include intent to remain an Alaska resident “indefinitely,” having not more than 180 days outside of Alaska in 2021, not having residency in another state since the end of 2020, and having no felony convictions that resulted in sentencing in 2021.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. tonight, and residents can file on the Alaska Department of Revenue website. Paper applications must be dropped off with department offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau by 4 p.m. today, or postmarked no later than March 31, 2022. Those looking for physical application locations can find them on the state’s website.

Residents who have already filed for a PFD can check their status on the site as well.

A date of payout for the checks has not been announced yet, but it typically happens in October.

This year’s amount has also not yet been announced. Last year, residents received a $1,114 check from the state. As of Thursday morning, over 595,000 Alaskans had filed for the 2022 dividend.

While the applications themselves are due by the end of Thursday, supplemental information the state might need to help determine eligibility — like a birth certificate or proof of residence — can still be submitted to the state after the deadline.

The state has distributed a PFD to Alaskans every year since 1980, with the state’s oil revenue dictating the amount each fiscal year.

