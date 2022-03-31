Advertisement

Thursday is the last day to file for a 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend

Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper application
March 31 is the last day for Alaska residents to file for a Permanent Fund Dividend
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline for filing for a 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend check is the end of the day Thursday.

Those who have claimed Alaska residency since the beginning of 2021 can file for an application. Other eligibility requirements include intent to remain an Alaska resident “indefinitely,” having not more than 180 days outside of Alaska in 2021, not having residency in another state since the end of 2020, and having no felony convictions that resulted in sentencing in 2021.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. tonight, and residents can file on the Alaska Department of Revenue website. Paper applications must be dropped off with department offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau by 4 p.m. today, or postmarked no later than March 31, 2022. Those looking for physical application locations can find them on the state’s website.

Residents who have already filed for a PFD can check their status on the site as well.

Related: The Governor says the state can pay a $3,700 PFD with a $3.6 billion surplus, but some legislators are skeptical

A date of payout for the checks has not been announced yet, but it typically happens in October.

This year’s amount has also not yet been announced. Last year, residents received a $1,114 check from the state. As of Thursday morning, over 595,000 Alaskans had filed for the 2022 dividend.

While the applications themselves are due by the end of Thursday, supplemental information the state might need to help determine eligibility — like a birth certificate or proof of residence — can still be submitted to the state after the deadline.

The state has distributed a PFD to Alaskans every year since 1980, with the state’s oil revenue dictating the amount each fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with Alaska State Troopers, agency says
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Troopers arrest Soldotna man in homicide case
The interior of the West Side Arcade in Anchorage, Alaska.
State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage
Authorities found four people, two of whom were young children, dead after a residential fire...
4 people, 2 of them children, found dead in Selawik house fire

Latest News

Colleen Codiac shares what it's been like since an avalanche blocked the only road to her Eagle...
Eagle River residents lend a helping hand as they wait for Hiland Road to clear
An apartment complex on Northview Drive near Muldoon was damaged in a fire March 31, 2022. A...
Man arrested after threatening firefighters responding to Muldoon area fire, police say
Alaska House cancels formal meeting plans until next week.
Alaska House cancels formal meeting plans until next week
Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska reports 821 additional COVID-19 cases over last 5 days, along with 6 deaths