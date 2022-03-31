Advertisement

Wasilla man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with Alaska State Troopers, agency says

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man was shot and killed by Alaska State Troopers on Tuesday after the man fired at them while they were responding to a report of a home invasion, the agency said.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they got a report of a man “with an ax and a firearm” entering a home in Wasilla uninvited around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The man, later identified as 35-year-old Wasilla resident Joshua Baert, was demanding to see someone who wasn’t in the home, according to troopers.

Baert left the house and went into a nearby wooded area, troopers wrote, and the residents of the home were not harmed.

Troopers arrived on the scene along with a helicopter and searched for Baert in the wooded area. He was spotted, but troopers wrote that he did not follow commands and continued on through the woods.

Baert was located near Edelweiss Drive around 8:15 p.m., and began shooting at “multiple Alaska State Troopers in the area,” according to the agency. Troopers returned fire and killed Baert — he was pronounced dead on the scene. His family has been notified.

The troopers who fired their service weapons have been put on administrative leave for three days and their names will be released 72 hours after the shooting, per Department of Public Safety policy, troopers wrote. When asked how many troopers fired their weapon, an agency spokesperson did not clarify a specific number but said it was “multiple” troopers.

