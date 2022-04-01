Anchorage man accused of shooting at police officers during standoff indicted on attempted murder charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man accused of shooting at multiple police officers and injuring one during an hours-long standoff near downtown Anchorage earlier this month has been indicted on 20 felony charges, including attempted murder.

Dillon Spring, 28, was arrested and charged after a standoff with police on March 18 that started when officers were called to an apartment building on East 10th Avenue for a report of someone being assaulted with a hammer. In the course of investigating the report, police said they tried to speak with Spring, who barricaded himself in one of the apartments and was described as not being compliant with officer orders.

When police obtained a warrant and forcibly entered the apartment, Spring began firing at multiple officers, the police department said. Police said Spring struck and injured one officer, who was sent to the hospital and underwent surgery.

According to a Friday press release from the Alaska Department of Law, Spring is accused of shooting at six Anchorage police officers — Dominick Eubank, Brandon Schafer, Sgt. Justin Blake, Bradley Breager, Heather Mitzel, and Jacob Raygor. The release also identifies Eubank as the officer that was injured in the incident.

Schafer had earlier been identified by the Anchorage Police Department as the police officer who fired his weapon back at Spring, though he did not shoot or harm him.

Spring was indicted on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of first-degree assault and six counts of third-degree assault, according to the law department. If convicted at a trial, Spring faces a potential sentence of up to 99 years in prison for each count of attempted first-degree murder, an unclassified felony.

During the standoff that began early on the morning of March 18, police blocked off Ingra Street from Ninth Avenue to 15th Avenue for several hours until Spring was taken into custody later that afternoon. A SWAT team responded to the scene and officers used several of what Police Chief Michael Kerle later called “distraction techniques,” which can include smoke and loud noises, in an effort to get Spring to exit the building.

According to Kerle, police were able to make verbal contact with Spring and through negotiations were eventually able to “have him walk out of the apartment by himself.”

Spring is in Department of Corrections custody and his bail was previously set at $300,000 cash performance and $300,000 cash appearance, along with electronic monitoring and the requirement that he have a third-party custodian.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Anchorage Superior Court on April 1, online court records show.

