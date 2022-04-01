Advertisement

Anchorage man accused of shooting at police officers during standoff indicted on attempted murder charges

Dillon Spring, who is accused of shooting and injuring an Anchorage police officer in an...
Dillon Spring, who is accused of shooting and injuring an Anchorage police officer in an early-morning standoff, is taken into custody on March 18, 2022.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man accused of shooting at multiple police officers and injuring one during an hours-long standoff near downtown Anchorage earlier this month has been indicted on 20 felony charges, including attempted murder.

Dillon Spring, 28, was arrested and charged after a standoff with police on March 18 that started when officers were called to an apartment building on East 10th Avenue for a report of someone being assaulted with a hammer. In the course of investigating the report, police said they tried to speak with Spring, who barricaded himself in one of the apartments and was described as not being compliant with officer orders.

When police obtained a warrant and forcibly entered the apartment, Spring began firing at multiple officers, the police department said. Police said Spring struck and injured one officer, who was sent to the hospital and underwent surgery.

According to a Friday press release from the Alaska Department of Law, Spring is accused of shooting at six Anchorage police officers — Dominick Eubank, Brandon Schafer, Sgt. Justin Blake, Bradley Breager, Heather Mitzel, and Jacob Raygor. The release also identifies Eubank as the officer that was injured in the incident.

Schafer had earlier been identified by the Anchorage Police Department as the police officer who fired his weapon back at Spring, though he did not shoot or harm him.

Spring was indicted on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of first-degree assault and six counts of third-degree assault, according to the law department. If convicted at a trial, Spring faces a potential sentence of up to 99 years in prison for each count of attempted first-degree murder, an unclassified felony.

During the standoff that began early on the morning of March 18, police blocked off Ingra Street from Ninth Avenue to 15th Avenue for several hours until Spring was taken into custody later that afternoon. A SWAT team responded to the scene and officers used several of what Police Chief Michael Kerle later called “distraction techniques,” which can include smoke and loud noises, in an effort to get Spring to exit the building.

Stay up to date with the Alaska's News Source Digital Digest

According to Kerle, police were able to make verbal contact with Spring and through negotiations were eventually able to “have him walk out of the apartment by himself.”

Spring is in Department of Corrections custody and his bail was previously set at $300,000 cash performance and $300,000 cash appearance, along with electronic monitoring and the requirement that he have a third-party custodian.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Anchorage Superior Court on April 1, online court records show.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with Alaska State Troopers, agency says
The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Troopers arrest Soldotna man in homicide case
The interior of the West Side Arcade in Anchorage, Alaska.
State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage
Authorities found four people, two of whom were young children, dead after a residential fire...
4 people, 2 of them children, found dead in Selawik house fire

Latest News

A ringed seal.
Critical habitat designated for Arctic ringed, Beringia bearded seals
Could the devastating effects of January's volcanic eruption in Tonga happen in Alaska?
The Fault in the Facts: Can what happened in Tonga happen in Alaska?
What it's like to work for Alaska's News Source
Rep. Don Young, who represented Alaska in the U.S. House for 49 years before his death.
A crowded primary, well known political leaders and ranked choice: Alaskans line up to replace the late Rep. Don Young