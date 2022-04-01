Arc of Anchorage installs clothing donation bin at Service High School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Arc of Anchorage, a nonprofit organization serving Alaskans who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health and behavioral health challenges, and their families, has several clothing donation bins around Anchorage. On Thursday, the organization installed a refurbished one at Service High School.

Value Village, a thrift store chain, pays The Arc for the clothing on a per-pound basis before reselling it in its stores.

“They sort through it, put what they can on the shelves, and the rest either is recycled and sent to the Lower 48 and turned into new cloth at a factory, or sent overseas to a market overseas,” said William Vajdic with The Arc of Anchorage. “Or, if it’s cotton ... they bundle them up and sell them for rag.”

In the case of the bin at Service High School, the funds from the sale of the donations to Value Village will directly benefit the school’s Partners Club, which is a social inclusion group for people with and without disabilities.

“A lot of my students from the special education program directly benefit from The Arc’s services and the peer teachers and Partners Club members are coming up in future,” said Adam Ahonen, a Service High teacher and club sponsor. “It’s an employment option opportunity for them and so it’s just a super important collaboration between the school and community.”

Alaska Waste refurbished the bin for The Arc of Anchorage, which hopes to install bins at every high school in the Anchorage School District.

“This is the first of 22. We have four that are complete right now but this is the first one to be delivered,” said Laurel Andrews, community outreach coordinator with Alaska Waste. “We’re hoping to have all 22 refurbished by the end of the summer.”

