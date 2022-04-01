Burn permits required starting April 1 as Alaska wildfire season approaches

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a brisk Thursday morning with temperatures barely above freezing, but that doesn’t change the fact that starting Friday it will officially be wildfire season here in Alaska. Kristian Knutson with the Mat-Su Area of the Alaska Division of Forestry said there’s a reason the season starts so early.

“We actually get this question a lot at our events and things around the Valley,” Knutson said. “... As the snow recedes we begin to expose our dry grass from last year ... which is extremely flammable and can spread extremely quickly.”

That’s why from April 1 through Aug. 31 residents will need to obtain a permit from the state prior to burning. And while that rule is applied across the state, it’s especially prevalent in the Matanuska Susitna Borough as homeowners are still cleaning up after the January windstorm that left properties littered with brush and debris.

Alaska’s wildfire seasons are notorious — the most notable in recent years is 2019 when Southcentral Alaska experienced an exceptionally hot and dry summer. That created near-perfect conditions that fueled the Swan Lake Fire between Sterling and Cooper Landing as well as the McKinley Fire north of Willow that devastated the community and destroyed over 50 homes.

While those particular fires were not human-caused, that is not always the case. According to Knutson, about half of wildfires across the state are human-caused.

“But in the Mat-Su that number is higher,” Knutson said. “So about three-quarters of our fires are human-caused and that’s significant because if 75% of your fires are human-caused, if you could educate people and modify behavior slightly, you could bring that number of destructive fires way down.”

Knutson recommends burning while there is still enough snow on the ground to completely surround a fire, otherwise wait until after green-up. If an individual fails to obtain a burn permit, fire prevention officers can issue costly citations and individuals can even be held criminally or civilly liable for any damages caused by an escaped fire.

“The best thing you can do is if you’re going to burn, to get a burn permit. And I really do believe, having done this for a couple years now, that that’s a good document — those are good documents,” Knutson said. “They really do distill down, like sort of exactly what you need to do to prevent a wildfire.”

After a burn permit is secured, it’s also important to remember a few key things. Never leave a fire unattended, keep a water source close by, and make sure the fire is properly extinguished. Knutson said even if a fire has stopped smoking it could still be up to 600 degrees underground, so the burn area should be cold to the touch to be considered extinguished.

Even though wildfires are a natural cycle, Knutson said the mega-fires Alaska has seen in recent years are not. Adhering to the rules and regulations put forth by the state, as well as maintaining a firewise home and property, is pivotal in preventing potentially catastrophic outcomes.

For more information on how to obtain a burn permit, requirements for burning, as well as ways to prepare a property for a wildfire, resources and educational materials are available on the Division of Forestry’s website.

