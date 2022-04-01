Critical habitat designated for Arctic ringed, Beringia bearded seals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries announced that critical habitat for Arctic ringed seals and the Beringia distinct population segment of bearded seals will be designated off the western and northern coastline of Alaska.

Bearded seals were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2012 and ringed seals received the listing in 2014, but both faced challenges in court that delayed the designation of critical habitat. The listing of bearded seals as threatened was reinstated in 2017 and ringed seals followed in 2018, according to NOAA Fisheries.

A 2019 lawsuit challenged the NOAA Fisheries for not designating critical habitat in a timely manner. In a settlement agreement to the 2019 lawsuit, the agency committed to determining final critical habitat by April 29 of this year. The final rule by NOAA was filed today.

The announcement posted by NOAA Fisheries states that the designation of critical habitat “does not create a preserve or refuge, and would not affect subsistence harvest of ringed or bearded seals by Alaska Natives.”

Ringed seals can grow up to over four feet long, weigh up to 150 pounds, and live up to 30 years. The NOAA Fisheries lists the factors that threaten the population as offshore oil and gas exploration and development, increased shipping in the Arctic, climate change, and entanglement in fishing gear.

The bearded seals can weigh up to 800 pounds and stretch up to eight feet long, and are threatened by the same factors of climate change, shipping, and oil and gas development.

“Under the ESA, the only regulatory effect of critical habitat designation is the requirement under Section 7 that Federal agencies ensure that their actions are not likely to destroy or adversely modify critical habitat. This applies to any activity involving Federal funding, permitting, or authorization that may affect listed species or designated critical habitat,” the NOAA Fisheries announcement said. “The critical habitat overlap with some areas where offshore oil and gas activities occur. ESA section 7 consultations have already occurred for numerous oil and gas projects within the area of the critical habitat designations, specifically regarding effects on bearded and ringed seals as well as endangered bowhead whales.”

Critical habitat differs slightly for the Arctic ringed seals and the Beringia bearded seals, but critical habitat for both will include portions of the Northern Bering Sea, the Northern Chukchi Sea, and the Northern Beaufort Sea. Critical habitat for the ringed seals excludes an area of the Beaufort Sea that is used by the U.S. Navy for testing and training.

The NOAA Fisheries announcement stated that careful consideration was given to potential economic effects, national security considerations and other factors before designating the critical habitat.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.