Daily highs remain in the 40s as April arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some areas of Southcentral are still holding onto rain showers this morning, the activity is more scattered in nature. We’ll continue to see the better shot of rain for coastal regions, while inland areas hold onto a mixture of sun and clouds. Daily highs will stay in the 40s across Southcentral through the next few days, with some areas easily topping out in the upper 40s. It’ll be a beautiful stretch of weather into the weekend.

While we’re only seeing scattered showers across Southcentral, widespread rain continues to fall across the panhandle. Many areas today could easily see .40 to .80 inches of rain through the day, with some dry time expected overnight. The dry time will be brief, as another area of low pressure moving into the Gulf of Alaska will bring the return to wet and breezy conditions through the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, Southcentral could see widespread rain by Tuesday. With overcast skies and rain expected for the region, it’s possible we could struggle to climb out of the 30s Tuesday. This looks to be our only cool day over the next week, as daily highs remain 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Enjoy the weekend!

