Advertisement

Daily highs remain in the 40s as April arrives

Coastal activity will stay around through the weekend for Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some areas of Southcentral are still holding onto rain showers this morning, the activity is more scattered in nature. We’ll continue to see the better shot of rain for coastal regions, while inland areas hold onto a mixture of sun and clouds. Daily highs will stay in the 40s across Southcentral through the next few days, with some areas easily topping out in the upper 40s. It’ll be a beautiful stretch of weather into the weekend.

While we’re only seeing scattered showers across Southcentral, widespread rain continues to fall across the panhandle. Many areas today could easily see .40 to .80 inches of rain through the day, with some dry time expected overnight. The dry time will be brief, as another area of low pressure moving into the Gulf of Alaska will bring the return to wet and breezy conditions through the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, Southcentral could see widespread rain by Tuesday. With overcast skies and rain expected for the region, it’s possible we could struggle to climb out of the 30s Tuesday. This looks to be our only cool day over the next week, as daily highs remain 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment complex on Northview Drive near Muldoon was damaged in a fire March 31, 2022. A...
Man detained after threatening firefighters responding to Muldoon area fire, police say
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with Alaska State Troopers, agency says
Dillon Spring, who is accused of shooting and injuring an Anchorage police officer in an...
Anchorage man accused of shooting at police officers during standoff indicted on attempted murder charges
Rep. Don Young, who represented Alaska in the U.S. House for 49 years before his death.
A crowded primary, well known political leaders and ranked choice: Alaskans line up to replace the late Rep. Don Young
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Troopers arrest Soldotna man in homicide case

Latest News

Daily highs remain in the 40s as April arrives
Coastal activity will stay around through the weekend for Southcentral
JP Aurora-Todd Salat 3-31-22
Lows spin April showers over Alaska
JP Aurora-Todd Salat 3-31-22
Lows spin April showers over Alaska
Daily highs remain above average through first week of April
Daily highs remain above average through first week of April