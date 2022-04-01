Lows spin April showers over Alaska

Advertisement

Aurora watchers have more clouds to contend with Thursday night
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aurora Borealis lovers were excited with the appearance of the lights in many parts of Alaska. Clouds have now moved in and will prevent the same prime viewing, but the auroral activity forecast is still promising for tonight and into the weekend.

Here is a sample of what was dancing in the sky last night from Todd Salat.

The lights of a departing place trail through a northern lights display over Anchorage, Alaska...
The lights of a departing place trail through a northern lights display over Anchorage, Alaska on March 31, 2022 - Todd Salat(Alaska's Weather Source)

The hot spot for Alaska was Sitka with 47 degrees and the cold spot was Arctic Village at 23 below.

Low pressure keeps clouds and the rain-snow mix over southwest, parts of Southcentral Alaska and Southeast Alaska Friday and into the weekend. A second low rushes in on the heels of the current storm, aiming more toward the southeast archipelago.

