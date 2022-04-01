Advertisement

Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard

PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for nearly 9,000 motion-activated baby rattles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

PlayMonster has recalled the Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to their legs possibly breaking off and posing a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency describes the product as a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy that makes a soft rattling sound when shaken. The plastic puppy is white with spots that can glow in red or green. The puppy’s legs are textured soft plastic for teething children.

Currently, there have been three reports of the rattle legs breaking off, according to the recall. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled walkers away from young children and contact PlayMonster by calling 1-800-469-7506 to discuss refund options.

The rattles were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at Target.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other sites from February 2018 through February 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with Alaska State Troopers, agency says
The Alaska Zoo is adding an additional 8 acres to its 23 acre property by purchasing the...
Alaska Zoo purchase of nearby ranch has some horse owners worried about where they’ll go
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers cruiser.
Troopers arrest Soldotna man in homicide case
The interior of the West Side Arcade in Anchorage, Alaska.
State agency takes action on alleged gambling locations in Anchorage
Authorities found four people, two of whom were young children, dead after a residential fire...
4 people, 2 of them children, found dead in Selawik house fire

Latest News

Starting April 1, burn permits are required in Alaska as wildfire season approaches.
Burn permits required starting April 1 as Alaska wildfire season approaches
Rabbit Creek committee is helping residents plan before disaster strikes
Rabbit Creek committee helping residents plan before disaster strikes
In the wake of the Hiland Road Avalanche some people are asking themselves if they know who to...
Rabbit Creek committee is helping residents plan before disaster strikes
The Anchorage Police Department detained a man early Thursday morning after firefighters...
Man detained after threatening firefighters responding to Muldoon area fire, police say