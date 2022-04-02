2022 continues to be warmer and wetter than normal for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The final numbers are in, and March was warmer and wetter than normal in Anchorage, following a trend for the start to 2022.

March was the 7th warmest on record for Anchorage with an average temperature of 32.3 degrees — that’s 7 degrees above normal. The month was also the 16th wettest on record with 0.89 inches of precipitation — that’s nearly a quarter of an inch above normal.

This year is now the second wettest and fourth warmest year to date for Anchorage, since records began in the early 1950s.

The first week of April is also looking warmer than normal, but not wetter. We’ll see high temperatures in the low-to mid-40s with lows falling just to about freezing each night. We’ll continue to see wet weather in the coastal areas of Southcentral Alaska, and in Southwest and Southeast Alaska, but Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will only have chances for isolated showers Saturday, and again Tuesday. The weekend and following week will otherwise be partly sunny and dry.

Have a great weekend.

