Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Horse Drawn Carriage Co.

Ellie's Furcast: Horse Drawn Carriage Co.
By Elinor Baty
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve ever spent a day in downtown Anchorage, odds are you have seen giant black horses trotting through the streets, giving people carriage rides. These horses belong to a man named Jon Nauman, who says he has spent his retirement “horsing around.”

“I like all horse as long as they are draft or work horses, and I like all breeds as long as they are Percherons,” Nauman said. “And I like all colors of horses as long as they’re black.”

Not at all picky about the type of horses he likes, Nauman says he started the Horse Drawn Carriage Co. LLC in 1983.

“We like to think we make people happy and we give them a chance to experience a little bit of how life used to be,” Nauman said.

People can go to his website and make a reservation for a carriage ride at any time of the year or rent for any occasion. There are sleighs, wagons, even an antique carriage — the Falling Front Brougham — built in 1893.

“I was told Liberace rode in this,” Nauman said about his Falling Front Bougham. “It’s over 130 years old and I don’t know if this is true or not, but somebody told me that there’s only five of these left in the country and they’re in museums, but I still use mine.”

Pulling carriages of this size might be a heavy task for smaller breeds of horses, but not for Percherons. According to the Percheron Horse Association of America, Percherons originate from France and have gone from being a war horse, to a diligence horse, to now a draft and working breed.

“We call them the gentle giants,” Nauman said. “And you have to remember they’re gentle some of the time, giants all the time.”

Prince stands in the barn getting ready for his debut on Alaska's News Source.
Prince stands in the barn getting ready for his debut on Alaska's News Source.(KTUU)

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment complex on Northview Drive near Muldoon was damaged in a fire March 31, 2022. A...
Man detained after threatening firefighters responding to Muldoon area fire, police say
Dillon Spring, who is accused of shooting and injuring an Anchorage police officer in an...
Anchorage man accused of shooting at police officers during standoff indicted on attempted murder charges
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man shot, killed after exchanging gunfire with Alaska State Troopers, agency says
Rep. Don Young, who represented Alaska in the U.S. House for 49 years before his death.
More than 50 candidates file for Young’s congressional seat Friday
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

Latest News

Ellie's Furcast: Horse Drawn Carriage Co.
Ellie’s Furcast: Twix the Porcupine
Ellie’s Furcast: Twix the Porcupine
Ellie's Furcast
Ellie’s Furcast: Twix the Porcupine
Ellie's Furcast
Ellie’s Furcast: Unleashed Alaska