Family, supporters of Bishar Hassan gather to remember third anniversary of his death by Anchorage police

Speakers at rally for Bishar Hassan on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Speakers at rally for Bishar Hassan on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.(Dave Leval)
By Dave Leval
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anger and sadness filled the air near the corner of A Street and 16th Avenue on Friday night. About 100 people gathered to mark the third anniversary Bishar Hassan being shot and killed by police officers in Anchorage.

The 31-year-old died near the bus stop on A Street after three Anchorage Police Officers shot him when pulled a weapon out of his waistband that turned out to be a BB gun, and held it out toward an approaching officer. Police had been responding to several calls about Hassan, and pulled up onto the street and sidewalk behind him.

“He was close to me,” said Abdirahman, Hassan’s brother. “And it hurts me every time I remember the time that I spent with him. It touched me.”

The Alaska Black Caucus organized the rally that featured several speakers from various groups including the NAACP, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska. They call for Anchorage police officers to wear body cameras now — something they did not do at the time of the shooting.

Family of man shot by Anchorage police in 2019 hold rally after dash camera video released

The Anchorage Police Department is still working on the policy regarding body cameras, after voters approved them as part of a $1.84 million property tax increase in April 2021. The policy process has been stalled over questions of what will be allowed under Alaska’s strict privacy laws when it comes to released body camera video to the public.

Supporters of Hassan said at the rally that he followed the law and notified police he had a weapon. But the president of the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association said that should always be done verbally.

“It doesn’t matter if the intent the subjective intent of the person is just to say, ‘Hey I have a weapon,’” said Sgt. Jeremy Conklin. “Our officers don’t know what your intent is they can only assume that when somebody produces a weapon that they’re intending to hurt the officer.”

The Office of Special Prosecutions declined to press charges against three police officers involved, and ruled they acted in self defense.

The Hassan family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Municipality of Anchorage and the three officers last year. The police department declined to comment on the case due to the pending litigation.

