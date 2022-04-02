Troopers who fired their weapons in fatal shooting of Wasilla man identified

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The names of three troopers who fired their weapons on Tuesday in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough — resulting in the death of 35-year-old Wasilla resident Joshua Baert — have been released by the Department of Public Safety.

According to department policy, the three troopers who fired on Baert near Wasilla were placed on administrative leave for three days, and their names were withheld for 72 hours. On Saturday, the three troopers were named.

Caleb Lloyd, four-year veteran assigned to the Mat-Su

Harrison McKenney, three-year veteran assigned to the Mat-Su

Andrew Wilkins, one-year veteran assigned to the Mat-Su.

Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which will then be reviewed independently by the Office of Special Prosecutions.

Troopers wrote that they received the initial report of attempted home invasion by a man armed with an ax and a gun at 5:46 p.m. on March 29, demanding to see a person who was not at the home.

Troopers wrote that Baert then fled into the nearby woods. Troopers began searching for Baert around the house where Baert had fled with a helicopter operated by Alaska Wildlife Troopers. Baert was then located at approximately 8:15 p.m. near Edelweiss Drive.

“The man began shooting at multiple Alaska State Troopers in the area,” troopers wrote. “During an exchange of gunfire between the man and Troopers, the man was fatally wounded.”

Baert was declared dead at the scene and no troopers were injured.

